Monday, September 24, 2018

Another telephone exchange that should have been a chapel


I have a weakness for telephone exchanges that look like chapels. I have even found a chapel that used to be a telephone exchange.

So it is high time I showed you this one in Market Harborough. (Little Bowden, actually.)

Later. It has been suggested to me that it is a mere electricity substation, but I still like it.
