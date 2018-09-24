Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, September 24, 2018
Another telephone exchange that should have been a chapel
I have a weakness for telephone exchanges that look like chapels. I have even found a chapel that used to be a telephone exchange.
So it is high time I showed you this one in Market Harborough. (Little Bowden, actually.)
Later. It has been suggested to me that it is a mere electricity substation, but I still like it.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment