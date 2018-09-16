Lord Bonkers' Diary: Alfred returns from his Focus round

With this we finish another week at Bonkers Hall.
Sunday
Driving along the lanes to inspect some property in a distant village, I encounter Alfred the carthorse trudging in the opposite direction. I surmise he has been delivering Focus.
Endeavouring to strike up a conversation, I say: "I hear Gina Miller doesn’t want to be leader of the Liberal Democrats." "I've not heard of her," replies Alfred "is she a party member?" "No." "Well," he returns, "that’s just as well then, isn’t it?"
