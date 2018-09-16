Sunday, September 16, 2018

Lord Bonkers' Diary: Alfred returns from his Focus round

I am not sure Alfred, whom we last saw hauling the Flower of Rutland, has quite got with Vince Cable's new plan for the Liberal Democrats.

With this we finish another week at Bonkers Hall.

 Sunday
Driving along the lanes to inspect some property in a distant village, I encounter Alfred the carthorse trudging in the opposite direction. I surmise he has been delivering Focus.

Endeavouring to strike up a conversation, I say: "I hear Gina Miller doesn’t want to be leader of the Liberal Democrats." "I've not heard of her," replies Alfred "is she a party member?" "No." "Well," he returns, "that’s just as well then, isn’t it?"
