Monday, September 10, 2018

Bob Russell goes to war over the destruction of Colchester's Roman past

Sir Bob Russell yesterday
Sir Bob Russell, the former Liberal Democrat MP for Colchester, is up in arms at the news that Colchester Borough Council has destroyed a Roman fountain that was discovered during redevelopment of the centre of the town.

The fountain was discovered 20 years ago, left exposed to the elements and broken up in 2006.

Bob Russell told the East Anglian Daily Times:
"It is outrageous that such a unique part of our Roman heritage has been lost, particularly after the efforts made to save it. 
"The garden water feature should have been put somewhere safe, and a covered location found where it could have been put on display as a rare example – certainly the only example in Colchester - of how Roman civilisation clearly involved people having a love of gardens almost 2,000 years ago."
