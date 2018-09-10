Bob Russell goes to war over the destruction of Colchester's Roman past

|Sir Bob Russell yesterday
The fountain was discovered 20 years ago, left exposed to the elements and broken up in 2006.
Bob Russell told the East Anglian Daily Times:
"It is outrageous that such a unique part of our Roman heritage has been lost, particularly after the efforts made to save it.
"The garden water feature should have been put somewhere safe, and a covered location found where it could have been put on display as a rare example – certainly the only example in Colchester - of how Roman civilisation clearly involved people having a love of gardens almost 2,000 years ago."
