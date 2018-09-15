Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Trent Cottages, Long Eaton, waiting for HS2 and demolition
Long Eaton is a railway town. It is crossed by a confusion of lines, some used only by goods trains, and level crossings are common.
Today, with passenger services diverted because of major improvements being undertaken at Derby station and a train derailed on the Leicester to Birmingham line, it was more confusing than usual.
Long Eaton has had stations on several sites. The one that currently carries its name is not well placed - there used to be one right in the town centre, but that line now has no scheduled passenger service.
One day soon it may be affected by the railway even more. It is planned that the HS2 line will cross the town on a high viaduct. Long Eaton is far from the Home Counties where a fortune is being spent on limiting the line's visual and aural impact.
The construction of HS2 - though I would not bet your house on track being laid north of Birmingham any time soon - will also see the demolition of Trent Cottages, which stand next to the old Trent Power Box beside the main line to Nottingham.
I notice them every time I catch a train there, and today I found my way to them on foot.
Long Eaton's most remarkable station was Trent, which stood a little way outside the town. The Midland Railway had a habit of building large junction stations in the middle of nowhere.
I had always assumed that it was sited at Trent Cottages, but the Trent Station site locates it further out of Long Eaton.
