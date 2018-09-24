Iain Sinclair on health and architecture

Iain Sinclair has a new book coming out: Living with Buildings and Walking with Ghosts: On Health and Architecture.
It takes him far from his Hackney haunts, with visits to Mexico and to Jonathan Meades in Marseilles.
Julian Mash says:
This is a thought-provoking book in which Sinclair, as usual, raises more questions than he answers, forging links between people and places as he makes his inquiries.
It is clear from his arguments that it is not a simple equation of well planned buildings leading to well balanced and healthy residents. It is the individuals inside the buildings coming together to form a community that ultimately leads to a healthier and happier existence.
