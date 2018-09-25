Permission granted for test track on part of Bosworth Battlefield

This evening the planning committee of Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council approved a planning application from the Japanese engineering firm Horiba Mira Ltd to build a test track for driverless vehicles on part of Bosworth Battlefield.
The decision was deferred from last month's meeting after heritage organisations began to express their concern.
I am finding it hard to feel happy about this decision.
It seems to arise from a small council's natural anxiety to please a major local employer and from the lack of an initial outcry from the heritage lobby.
The conclusion seems to be that sites of national importance should be protected at a national level.
