The extraordinary ignorance of Karen Bradley

I have blogged before about how little most people know about politics.
Even so, I find this quotation remarkable:
"I didn’t understand things like when elections are fought for example in Northern Ireland – people who are nationalists don’t vote for unionist parties and vice-versa.
"So, the parties fight for election within their own community.
"Actually, the unionist parties fight the elections against each other in unionist communities and nationalists in nationalist communities."Remarkable, because the speaker is Karen Bradley, the current Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.
