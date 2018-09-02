Six of the Best 815

Matthew d’Ancona makes the case against a new centre party.
Christopher Kissane reviews David Edgerton's 'The Rise and Fall of the British Nation' for the Irish Times: "Our neighbours to the east feel the hand of history on their shoulders. Britain’s Brexit future stands on a foundation of faith in a particular past. A 'unique' and stable 'island story', we are told, sets Britain apart. This is, of course, nationalist delusion."
David Roberts on how the Dutch created a casual cycling culture.
The class war in space? Steve Fielding has been watching Once in a New Moon, a strange 1934 British film in which a village is whisked off into space by a passing rogue star. The villagers respond by combining their scarce resources to ensure fair shares for all, but this experiment in communism is soon abandoned.
There is a secret island in the Mersey with abbey ruins and a 24-hour ferry service. Alistair Houghton has been there.
Curious British Telly searches for the remains of The Gnomes of Dulwich, a lost 1969 BBC2 situation comedy.
