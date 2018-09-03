Fire in The Bog

This just in from the Shropshire Star:
Firefighters had to deal with a bonfire that spread out of control on the Stiperstones.
The fire, at the Bog, near Minsterley, was reported at 7.30pm on Saturday.
Crews from Church Stretton and Minsterley arrived to find the fire had spread to undergrowth and was about 50 metres by three metres wide.
They brought the fire under control in just over an hour.
This story does give me a chance to use another of my many photographs of The Bog and to recall that the New Statesman once described my blog as:
An eclectic mix of musical choices, random news items from Shropshire (where he doesn’t live), and political news and views.
No comments:
Post a Comment