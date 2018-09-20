Thursday, September 20, 2018

Pax et Lux: Long Eaton's Carnegie library


You come across this striking library on the long walk from Long Eaton station to the town centre.

The Carnegie Legacy in England will tell you about its history:
Designed by 1906, by architects Gorman and Ross of Long Eaton and built by Messrs J & J Warner of Mickleover.  Above the entrance is a "mosaiced tympanum with the figure of Learning set against a golden sunburst." 
The library also has a large stained glass window by Stoddart of Nottingham. ... 
Awarded Grade II listing in 1986. To east of the main entrance is a pair of free-standing iron gates, all that now remains of the original Art Nouveau railings that encircled the library. These are also included in the listing.



Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)