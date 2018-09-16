Sunday, September 16, 2018

Remembering Dudley Sutton


Dudley Sutton should be remembered for so much more than Lovejoy.

The British Film Institute - click on the still above to view the video - has footage of a Q&A session about Ken Russell’s The Devils.

Taking part with Sutton are actors Georgina Hale, Gemma Jones and Murray Melvin, and editor Mike Bradsell.

Melvin describes the experience of visiting Loudun, where the events of The Devils took place, while Sutton recalls working with Derek Jarman, the designer of the film’s sets.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)