A walk down the Brampton Valley Way

The Brampton Valley Way, which runs for 14 from Market Harborough to the edge of Northampton, follows the route of a railway line that closed in 1981. I was on the last train and have a few photos from that day that I will post on this blog sometime.
Over the years the hedges have grown larger and the path narrower, which makes if feel less like and old railway.
On Saturday I walked its first mile or two to reach a new cafe in a tent off the main road in Great Oxendon, passing the occasional dog-walker, enjoying the autumnal afternoon and later the dramatic skies,
As you may recall, I saw a remarkable rainbow before I got there.
No comments:
Post a Comment