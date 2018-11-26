Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, November 26, 2018
The Pythons before Monty Python
"You'll love this, my boy. Monty Python was really funny. One of them did silly walks and there was a sketch about a dead parrot. A Norwegian Blue! Where are you going? Come back."
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment