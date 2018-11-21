Lord Bonkers' Diary: How I first met Paddy Ashdown

Friday
Sad news from Somerset: Sir Paddy Ashplant is unwell. I still recall with pleasure our first meeting, at Bonkers House in Belgrave Square, which I shared in these diaries when he stood down as Liberal Democrat leader:
Shortly preceded by a stun grenade and an impressive quantity of smoke, he had burst in through the French windows. After I had picked myself off the floor, dusted down the butler and pointed out that he probably wanted the embassy next door, he was all apologies.
This, I reflected even then, was the sort of chap one could do with on one's side in a closely fought by-election.As they so often do, the passing years proved the rightness of my judgement.
This afternoon I wandered into St Asquith’s and said a prayer for Paddy. Let us hope he is soon restored to rude health.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10,
