Lib Dems call emergency board meeting for Tuesday

Lib Dem bosses have been summoned to an emergency board meeting amid a financial crisis in the party that is set to see up to quarter of staff laid off.
Board members are expecting an “angry” exchange of views at the summit next week, with some blaming the current turmoil on bungled financial management.The meeting, called by the party's president Sal Brinton, will take place on Tuesday evening.
In an article for Lib Dem Voice last week, Nick Harvey (the party's chief executive and former MP for North Devon) spoke of a "reorganisation" and of politics being a cyclical business where parties consolidate after an election and later build up for the next.
However, sources quoted by PoliticsHome suggest bad financial planning is to blame for the redundancies.
That is in line with the rumours I heard before this story broke.
No comments:
Post a Comment