Saturday, November 17, 2018
The new railway alignment at Market Harborough takes shape
Works continues on straightening the railway through Market Harborough station.
Part of the northbound platform has been boarded off. Soon the newly aligned platforms will start taking shape behind those boards.
Meanwhile, you can now see the route that the realigned tracks will take through the old station car park and beyond. At present that alignment is home to an impressive horde of earth-moving plant.
They are working on the railway bridge over Rockingham Road too. The road has been closed for a week now and trains will be diverted around Market Harborough and over the Welland Viaduct tomorrow.
