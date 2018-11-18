Brixham Harbour in the summer of 1997

In the days when I went on long walking holidays I used to lay out everything I wanted to take and find it was too much for my rucksack. Often my camera was one of the things that was sacrificed.
But I did take it with me sometimes. And one of the times I did was 1997, when I walked from Plymouth to Brixham, missed out the area around Torbay on the advice of my guidebook as there was too much road walking, and then continued from Exmouth to Weymouth.
That's what I wrote when I posted a photograph of St Catherine's Chapel, Abbotsbury. I can date the holiday because I remember the American golfer Justin Leonard winning the British Open on the first or second day.
The photograph here was taken from the Brixham to Torquay ferry, looking back at Brixham Harbour.
From Torquay I caught the bus to Starcross and then the ferry across to Exmouth.
