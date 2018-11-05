Monday, November 05, 2018

Street art in Leicester's cultural quarter


So there I was in Leicester's cultural quarter, taking pictures of the streets around the Phoenix arts centre (where I saw The Little Stranger the other day).

I got talking with someone who enthused about the street art around us. Picturesque decay is more my bag, but I can see the quality and the fun in much of it here.





