Monday, November 05, 2018
Street art in Leicester's cultural quarter
So there I was in Leicester's cultural quarter, taking pictures of the streets around the Phoenix arts centre (where I saw The Little Stranger the other day).
I got talking with someone who enthused about the street art around us. Picturesque decay is more my bag, but I can see the quality and the fun in much of it here.
