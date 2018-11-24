Lib Dems preparing for an early general election

I go away for a couple of days and what happens?
Business Insider said yesterday:
The Liberal Democrats have told party activists to prepare for a snap general election in the next few months in the belief that Theresa May could be forced to go back to the country when her Brexit deal is voted down by MPs.
In an email sent to party members on Friday morning and leaked to Business Insider, Lib Dem authorities say they have produced a "Flying Start Kit" for members to ensure they are prepared for a potential general election campaign.
"The Tory Government has got itself into a terrible mess, as a party we have to prepare for every eventuality," a senior Lib Dem source told Business Insider.Sure enough, that email was in my inbox. And isn't impressive how Business Insider's sources are always senior?
