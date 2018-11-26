Jenny Marr chosen to fight Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk

Liberal Democrats in the Scottish Borders have chosen Jenny Marr as their prospective parliamentary candidate.
She told the Border Telegraph:
"I’m thrilled to have been chosen to represent my home constituency.
"Growing up in the Borders I always felt that the Liberal Democrats put my community first in everything they did and I want to bring that sort of public service and commitment back to Borders politics on the big stage and here at home.
"On the national stage I want to be the pro-UK and pro-EU voice that reflects the dominant view here."The Borders were once an area of strength for the Liberal Party, returning both David Steel and Archy Kirkwood to parliament.
I don't want to depress anyone, but at the last general election we finished fourth in Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk with 4.7 per cent of the vote.
The only way is up, baby.
No comments:
Post a Comment