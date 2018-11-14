Lib Dems to meet again on Thursday to discuss party's finanaces

PoliticsHome reports that the board will meet again tomorrow, as the meeting broke up at 10.15 without getting through the agenda.
As to what happened there:
At the meeting last night, board members discussed party spending priorities and budgets for the next three years, during an exchange that overran by some two hours.
“It was very lengthy, it was tense and it was heated at points - but there is some positive stuff coming out of it at least,” one board member told PoliticsHome.
“It was focused on how we get through what has happened and how do we make sure it doesn’t happen again. The conversations about individuals and their future will come along once we’ve sorted all of this out.”
No comments:
Post a Comment