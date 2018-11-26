Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, November 26, 2018
Remembering George A. Cooper
It was announced yesterday that the British actor George A. Cooper has died at the age of 93.
He had an important role in Hell is a City from 1960, which Talking Pictures TV has been showing recently, but I remember him best in Peter Cook's satire The Rise and Rise of Michael Rimmer.
Cooper played a Labour prime minister modelled closely on Harold Wilson, seen here being advised and destroyed by Cook's Machiavellian Rimmer.
The scene also shows Cook's limitations as an actor.
