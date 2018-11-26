Monday, November 26, 2018

Remembering George A. Cooper



It was announced yesterday that the British actor George A. Cooper has died at the age of 93.

He had an important role in Hell is a City from 1960, which Talking Pictures TV has been showing recently, but I remember him best in Peter Cook's satire The Rise and Rise of Michael Rimmer.

Cooper played a Labour prime minister modelled closely on Harold Wilson, seen here being advised and destroyed by Cook's Machiavellian Rimmer.

The scene also shows Cook's limitations as an actor.
