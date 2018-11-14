Petition to bring back Market Harborough's Church Street Christmas lights gains over 1000 signatures in a day

There is a petition on change.org calling on Harborough District Council to get its act together and see that the usual Christmas lights go up in Church Street, Market Harborough. (I blogged about this controversy yesterday.)
Already it has gained more than a thousand signatures - mine is one of them.
As the explanation that accompanies the petition says:
Church Street is a lovely small street in Harborough that's full of independent businesses who work hard all year round in the town. The Christmas Lights have been a beautiful feature in Church Street for many years, with lots of customers coming to the street especially to see them.
As a street we are really upset to hear that the Christmas lights will no longer be decorating our street and hope that the council can put a plan in place to put up the lights this year.Sign the petition yourself.
