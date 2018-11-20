Alastair Campbell's Charles Kennedy Memorial Lecture

Alastair Campbell gave this year's Charles Kennedy Memorial Lecture in Fort William in August.
He has now posted the text of that lecture on his website:
It was funny to watch the vox pops in Fort William after his death. Virtually everyone said "oh yes, I always voted for Charles." Amazing he lost really! But he would have seen the funny side of that too.
There was pain in his defeat, but no bitterness. I never once heard him express bitterness about his ousting as Lib Dem leader either. He knew his colleagues had a point. They knew – and he knew they knew – that unless he cracked his drink problem, a bigger problem was coming their way.
That being said, as the Lib Dems surveyed the wreckage of their party after the last two elections, they might recall his warning that if they got into bed with the Tories they would use them, abuse them and then destroy them.
