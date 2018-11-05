Giant lizard rescued in wheelbarrow from Nottingham Cattle Market fire

The cattle market is close to Notts County's ground and Meadow Lane Lock, where the Nottingham Canal joins the Trent.
According to the BBC News report, the fire brigade "had problems with the water pressure from the fire hydrants and had to use a high pressure pump to get water from the canal".
That report also says:
The only injury reported was one man - who was reportedly bitten by a snake while moving livestock from the exotic pet business.Which explains the headline.
