The lost pubs of Minsterley

When I started visiting Shropshire more than 30 years ago there were three pubs in Minsterley. You can see them all in this aerial photograph from 1947.
The pub that is still open today is the Crown & Sceptre, which is in the bottom left-hand corner.
In the top left corner is the pub I knew as the Bridge Hotel, but may still have been known as The Miners' Arms when the photo was taken - they were lead miners in this part of the world. The building is still there, but it is now a private house.
And in the centre of the picture is the Bath Arms Hotel, which has been demolished and replaced with new housing.
