Monday, November 19, 2018

Vince Cable to hold meeting in the Harborough constituency

Vince Cable, the Liberal Democrat leader, is holding a meeting in Oadby on 6 December, starting at 5.30.

The meeting will take place at John Foster Hall, Manor Road, Oadby, Leicester LE2 2LG and is being organised by Harborough, Oadby & Wigston Lib Dems.

Tickets are free - apply online if you would like to attend.
