Six of the Best 829

Alexandra Runswick on how 'the will of the people' shattered our constitution.
Sam Knight explains how the Conservatives bankrupted Northamptonshire: "The plan ... involved cutting the number of staff directly employed by the county from four thousand to a hundred and fifty. At the same time, officials set up a number of external companies to look after the county’s old people and neglected children. The companies would, in theory, turn a profit. The project cost millions of pounds and never got off the ground."
Wearing the poppy has always been a political act. Sam Edwards sets out its history.
"I had another reason to fear psychiatry; the usual alarmist warning to anyone who misbehaved in the 'fifties and 'sixties was, 'You’ll end up in Saint Nick's,' the bin on Great Yarmouth sea front. And an imposing place that was. My beloved grandma spent two nights there – but more of that later." Why Craig Newnes has written a book on electroconvulsive therapy.
We need to take action to stop Sheffield architecture being destroyed, says Owen Hatherley.
Graham Duff looks back over 45 years of Lindsay Anderson's brilliant film O Lucky Man!
