Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Life on the Monty: The Montgomery Canal
The Montgomery Canal ran for 33 miles from Frankton in Shropshire to Newtown in Powys, closing to navigation in 1936.
For as long as I can remember, efforts have been made to restore the Monty. There are now several stretches open for navigation again.
This video shows the progress that has been made and catches the canal's atmosphere.
I once photographed the Monty at Welshpool, and you can read more about it on the Canal & River Trust site.
