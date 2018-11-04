Sunday, November 04, 2018

Six of the Best 828

Peter Black on claims that Arron Banks misled parliament.

"On Monday, 29th October 2018, the occupiers of Tidemill Garden were evicted by heavy-handed bailiffs and security guards ordered by Lewisham Council." Anita Deptford has the story.

"We need a theory that tells us not only what we may do but also what we are obliged to do: when is standing by in the face of injustice simply not morally permissible." Chris Bertram reviews Candice Delmas's A Duty to Resist: When Disobedience Should Be Uncivil.

"It’s all here anyway: the lack of adult oversight; the suck-up press; the growth-at-any-cost mentality; the loyal employees, by turns abused and abusive (memo from management: “You do realize you were talking about penises for 90 minutes, right?”); the defense of horrendous behavior as “free speech”; the jettisoning of “free speech” when it served corporate purposes; the way no one seeks permission but all expect forgiveness." David Streitfield has been reading Christine Lagorio-Chafkin's book on Reddit.

On An Overgrown Path says classical music must die and be reborn.

More than 65 years since its release, Carol Reed’s The Third Man is still a marvel to see, experience and learn from, argues Cinephilia & Beyond.

