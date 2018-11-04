Six of the Best 828

"On Monday, 29th October 2018, the occupiers of Tidemill Garden were evicted by heavy-handed bailiffs and security guards ordered by Lewisham Council." Anita Deptford has the story.
"We need a theory that tells us not only what we may do but also what we are obliged to do: when is standing by in the face of injustice simply not morally permissible." Chris Bertram reviews Candice Delmas's A Duty to Resist: When Disobedience Should Be Uncivil.
"It’s all here anyway: the lack of adult oversight; the suck-up press; the growth-at-any-cost mentality; the loyal employees, by turns abused and abusive (memo from management: “You do realize you were talking about penises for 90 minutes, right?”); the defense of horrendous behavior as “free speech”; the jettisoning of “free speech” when it served corporate purposes; the way no one seeks permission but all expect forgiveness." David Streitfield has been reading Christine Lagorio-Chafkin's book on Reddit.
On An Overgrown Path says classical music must die and be reborn.
More than 65 years since its release, Carol Reed’s The Third Man is still a marvel to see, experience and learn from, argues Cinephilia & Beyond.
