Friday, November 30, 2018

A Sixties advertisement for Brede Place near Rye


Another advertisement from that guide to Rye dating from a 1967 family holiday. It's proving to be the best 1/6 my parents ever spent.

What makes it more interesting is that Brede Place does not appear to be open to the public today.
