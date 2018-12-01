Stephen Fry Syndrome: If Remain gets a second referendum will it have any idea how to win it?

We now go over live to Remain HQ.
Will Straw CBE: The next item on the agenda is to choose the narrator for our new video. Remember the focus groups everybody: Leave voters see us as elitist and condescending. So who's the right person to dispel that view and win them over?
Freddie and Fiona [together]: Stephen Fry!I have real problems with this video. It seems more calculated to make Remainers feel good about themselves than win over people who voted Leave last time.
And if you are going to try to puncture Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg's absurd claim to be anti-elitists, don't choose as your narrator someone who sounds as though he has swallowed Brian Sewell.
Stephen Fry was surely chosen because he is popular with people who already support Remain. They will not be our problem if there is a second referendum.
It makes you wonder, as I worried back in May, if we Remainers have learnt anything from our defeat two years ago.
As to who should have narrated the video instead, the best suggestion I have heard is Ray Winstone:
I like a gamble, the same as any man, or lady, but don't mug yourself off by gambling on Brexit...you slags.— Stuart Whomsley (@Bossloper) December 1, 2018
I just don't see Ray Winstone being able to get through a mass of statistical data like that in ten minutes.
