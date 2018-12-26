Advertisements for stage musical of the 1960s

When I chose a song from Hair as my Sunday music video, I wrote of my childhood in the Sixties:
Seemingly by law, every request programme played Harry Secombe singing If I Ruled the World and Stanley Holloway singing I'm Getting Married in the Morning.
And if you went to a friend's house their parents would have, not Ogden's Nut Gone Flake or The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society, but the cast recordings of Oliver! or My Fair Lady.
There was more fun to be had at one friend's house as his parents had the cast recording from Hair, which we used to play.These two advertisements from my Danny La Rue programme reflect this era.
I have heard it said that in the Sixties, when we believed the welfare state had eradicated poverty, Oliver! was seen as a historical curiosity. Maybe the first advertisement reflects that. But in 2018 it has worrying contemporary resonance,
Hy Hazell, who features on two of the LPs in the second advertisement was a great British musical actress of the era - I know her from the 1953 British film The Yellow Balloon. She was to choke to death in a restaurant in 1970,
