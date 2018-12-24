A Merry Christmas to all our readers

Britten wrote A Hymn to the Virgin when he was 16, though he later revised it.
The Britten-Pears Foundation explains:
The text that Britten uses is by an anonymous poet and probably dates from about 1300. It appears in The Oxford Book of English Verse 1250-1900, which he won as a school prize for music.
It’s a macaronic verse; that is, a poem in which one language is introduced into the context of another. The main body of the choir sings in Middle English and another semi-chorus (or group of soloists) supplies a refrain in Latin.
