Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Danny La Rue in Queen Passionella and the Sleeping Beauty


Look what's arrived in the post. It's the programme for my only West End appearance.

The cast list reveals no star names beyond Danny La Rue - I get the impression he had his own company of regulars - but there are some very 1969 advertisements I shall share with you one day.

