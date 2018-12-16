Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, December 16, 2018
The Hellions: Think It Over
Time for a bit of Traffic prehistory.
The Hellions were a Worcester group whose members included both Dave Mason and Jim Capaldi, as well as Gordon Jackson who has already featured here.
Mason and Capaldi took to hanging out with Steve Winwood, and together with Chris Wood they formed Traffic.
I like Think It Over, even if it does threaten to turn into Fly Me to the Moon at one point.
Read more about The Hellions on Brum Beat.
