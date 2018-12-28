David Howarth helps write report on forcing a referendum on Theresa May's Brexit deal

Roads not yet explored: Routes to a final say sets out four possible roads to this outcome:
- Amendments to the Section 13 Motion
- Replacing no deal with a Final Say
- Voting down the deal and negotiating a Final Say
- Demonstration of political support to get no deal off the table
The second option is the most radical as it would make the raising of taxation dependent upon the government agreeing to a second referendum.
For more detail, follow the link above and download the report.
It appears to be the work of Dominic Grieve, the leading Conservative Remainer, and David Howarth, the former Liberal Democrat MP for Cambridge.
