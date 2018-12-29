Saturday, December 29, 2018

Congratulations to Zuffar Haq OBE

Zuffar Haq fighting Harborough in 2010


Zuffar Haq, Liberal Democrat candidate for Harborough at the last three general elections, is to receive an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

He told the Leicester Mercury:
"I am honoured, and humbled, to receive this award. 
"Born and brought up in Leicester I have always felt it important to play a part in the community which has given my family and I so much."
Zuffar also fought the Leicester South by-election for the Lib Dems in 2011. He escaped the fate of most Lib Dem by-election candidates during the Coalition years and held on to second place.

I wrote about him during the campaign.
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)