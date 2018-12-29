Congratulations to Zuffar Haq OBE

|Zuffar Haq fighting Harborough in 2010
He told the Leicester Mercury:
"I am honoured, and humbled, to receive this award.
"Born and brought up in Leicester I have always felt it important to play a part in the community which has given my family and I so much."Zuffar also fought the Leicester South by-election for the Lib Dems in 2011. He escaped the fate of most Lib Dem by-election candidates during the Coalition years and held on to second place.
I wrote about him during the campaign.
