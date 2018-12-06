The Independent, with the help of Sheffield Labour's Mohammad Maroof, wins our Headline of the Day Award.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, December 06, 2018
Councillor accidentally sends photo of topless woman to mothers' WhatsApp group during meeting
The Independent, with the help of Sheffield Labour's Mohammad Maroof, wins our Headline of the Day Award.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment