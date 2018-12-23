Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, December 23, 2018
Goat: Let It Burn
I have been hearing this quite a bit on the radio lately and I like it. Paradoxically, I have chosen the radio edit for its video - the long version is here.
Let It Burn has a feel of 1970 about it, when folk and heavy rock and all sorts of other influences mingled happily. Maybe it's just the flute, but it even makes me think of Traffic.
