Leicestershire vs South Africa, 1924

Leicestershire take the field against the touring South Africans on 3 May 1924.
The ground is not Grace Road, where Leicestershire play their games today, but the old Aylestone Road ground.
As I wrote when I visited it three summers ago:
This is the ground where, between 1901 and 1939, Leicestershire played their county games. According to the club's website, the great names who played hear include Grace, Bradman, Hammond and Hutton. ...
The county played a couple of further championship games at Aylestone Road after the war and the final first-class match here was between Leicestershire and Cambridge University in 1962. Mike Brearley was a member of the visiting team.You can see it's the same ground if you compare the photograph below, which I took that day, with the one above.
No comments:
Post a Comment