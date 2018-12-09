Hefner: I Took Her Love for Granted

Championed by John Peel, Hefner were a British indie band who flourished at the end of the last century.
I Took Her Love for Granted reached 136 in the UK singles chart in 1999. It deserved to get several places higher.
Hefner's lead singer Darren Hayman sounds fun:
I read in an interview from three years ago that you don’t like touring much due to the organisation involved. Is this still the case?
Yep, touring is shit, only idiots and drummers enjoy it. It has very little to do with why I chose music as my profession. I like to play live, but touring is just miserable and sucks the life out of you.
No comments:
Post a Comment