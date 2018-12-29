Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, December 29, 2018
A 1927 advertisement for The Lichfield Brewery Co. Ltd
This advertisement for The Lichfield Brewery Co. Ltd comes from the 1927 official guide to the city.
The brewery stood beside the railway, just to the north of Lichfield City station. Looking at Google Street View, there are still one or two of its buildings left on the site.
Samuel Allsopp & Sons Ltd acquired the company and its 182 public houses in 1930, closed the brewery and merged with Ind Coope four years later.
