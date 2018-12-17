Monday, December 17, 2018

One of Santa's 'reindeer' loses leg in bad weather near Market Harborough


Our Headline of the Day Award is a home win for the Harborough Mail.

What is it with Market Harborough and Christmas?

A year ago the Leicester Mercury won with "Santa's sleigh run called off in Market Harborough due to too much snow".

And in 2009 Conservative Home got very upset after Harborough District Council cancelled an appearance by real reindeer because of snow and ice.
