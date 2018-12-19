Child migrants to receive government compensation at last

Embed from Getty Images
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse can now point to a solid achievement.
The government, reports BBC News, has agreed to pay compensation to thousands of Britons who were sent abroad as children under a resettlement scheme, often to a life of drudgery and abuse..
Back in 2010, Gordon Brown apologised on behalf of the government, referring to a "shameful episode" in Britain's history, and the Department of Health said it would set up the compensation scheme as quickly as possible.
But since then nothing has happened.
So it looks as though it was the inquiry's March hearings into the child emigration scheme and call for compensation to be paid within 12 months that made things happen.
