We've deleted an earlier version of this video that incorrectly described Sir David Attenborough as a 'naturist.' We of course meant to describe him as a naturalist. We regret the error.— HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) December 3, 2018
Monday, December 03, 2018
Huffington Post UK wins Correction of the Day
Well done everybody.
