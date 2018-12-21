Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, December 21, 2018
Shrewsbury police hunt teens who attacked milkman and escaped in his float
Proof that not all crime stories in the Shropshire Star are from Telford.
Anyway, my favourite newspaper wins Headline of the Day.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment