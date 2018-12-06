On not being impressed by Stephen Lloyd

If Stephen Lloyd were determined to back Theresa May because he believed in Brexit, I would not be pleased, but I would understand him.
But he is determined to do so even though he believes Brexit is against the national interest.
That is because, at the last election, he promised voters in Eastbourne that he would support the result of the referendum and not campaign for a second one.
I presume he did this because he thought it was the only way he would get elected.
That is not an approach to politics I admire, but it is his third promise that really gets me.
It seems he promised to support the deal the prime minister reached with the European Union, whatever its content.
But if you are not willing to hold the executive to account then there is no point your being in parliament.
I also note the comment of Isabel Hardman that his resignation of the party whip has:
baffled Lib Dems, not so much because Lloyd is stepping back from the most avowedly anti-Brexit party in the Commons. It’s more that he’s doing so to support a vote that no one thinks the government has any chance of winning.
No comments:
Post a Comment