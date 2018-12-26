Wednesday, December 26, 2018

How schools created the Gilets Jaunes

For years it has been impossible for a party of children to leave their school unless they are dressed like navvies.

Michael Gove used to dream of putting every child in the country into a blazer, but it is the hi-vis jacket that has triumpjed.

I sometimes have lunch at the cafe at Leicester's museum. and even there the visiting school parties all wear this garment.

It is, I suppose, a reflection of teachers' fears of being blamed if anything happens to a child in their charge and of wider society's belief that something terrible will befall a child who is left unsupervised for even a second.

But I suspect it has also led to the rise of the Gilets Jaunes.
