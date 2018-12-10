Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, December 10, 2018
The Shrewsbury to Ludlow Railway part 2
As promised, here is the second and final part of this video - you can watch part 1 here.
Marshbrook is the Onnybrook of Malcolm Saville's Lone Pine stories, while its signal box may be the oldest one on the British railway network that is still operational.
